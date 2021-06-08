Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 5,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 26,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCII. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,455,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,930,000.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

