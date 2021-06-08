HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.400-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-0.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. 274,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,971,327. HP has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

