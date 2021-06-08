Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.16 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

