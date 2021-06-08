Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a market capitalization of $195.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

