Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of MFS High Income Municipal Trust worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 21,097 shares during the period. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CXE opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

