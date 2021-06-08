Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74.

