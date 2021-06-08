Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 1,713 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.74.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.