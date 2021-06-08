Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

