Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alico by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Alico during the first quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alico by 100.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alico by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ALCO opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.49. Alico, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.55 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

