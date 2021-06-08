Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.56 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

