Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $166.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

