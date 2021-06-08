Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $25.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.85. 587,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,776. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.41.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

