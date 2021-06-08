HomeServe (LON:HSV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HomeServe (LON:HSV) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,321 ($17.26).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 942.50 ($12.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,074.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.45. HomeServe has a 52-week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.61%.

In related news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

