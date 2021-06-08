Holderness Investments Co. Sells 290 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of O stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.