Holderness Investments Co. Makes New $218,000 Investment in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,016,000 after purchasing an additional 151,933 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,771,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $433.60 on Tuesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $251.84 and a 12-month high of $449.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $426.17.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

