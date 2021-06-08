Holderness Investments Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Holderness Investments Co. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $101.75 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

