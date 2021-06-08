Holderness Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after buying an additional 267,068 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after buying an additional 952,957 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

