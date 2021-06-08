Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 495.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

