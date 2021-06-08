HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,364,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.