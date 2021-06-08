HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,695 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.