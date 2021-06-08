HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $252.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

