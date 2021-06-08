HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 55,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after buying an additional 106,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 404,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIN opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

