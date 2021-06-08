HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 191,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ TVAC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

