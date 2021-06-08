HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 450,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,261,283.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,735 shares of company stock worth $38,217,106. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $185.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.33. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $203.25.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

