Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 1.6% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 823,462 shares of company stock valued at $65,666,608 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

HES stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. 52,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,718. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $89.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

