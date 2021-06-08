Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Sells $989,350.00 in Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heska stock opened at $196.02 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $217.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -230.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Heska by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 333.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

