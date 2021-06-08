Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

NYSE:HT opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $459.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.84. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,850 shares of company stock valued at $514,006. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

