Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,606,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after purchasing an additional 832,326 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 445,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 56.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 515,852 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTBK stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.04. 1,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $723.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.