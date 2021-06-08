HelloGold (HGT) Trading Down 27.4% Over Last Week

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One HelloGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. HelloGold has a total market cap of $190,801.57 and approximately $4.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00026317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.29 or 0.00990314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.59 or 0.09802052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00050159 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 coins. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold

According to CryptoCompare, “HelloGold is a start-up that creates simple and accessible gold products for everyone, providing access to gold as a form of savings, loan collateral and remittance (value transfer). Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, HelloGold built the world’s first Shariah compliant gold digital application that changes the way you buy and sell gold. The Hello Gold foundation (HGF) is an organisation that was setup byu HelloGold to serve two primary objectives: Accelerate the use of blockchain technology for use by the mass marketExpand the availability of products that help the underserved and unbanked in emerging markets to have better and more affordable access to simple financial products beyond cash; i.e. providing the ability to diversify savings and better preserve wealth”

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

