Hegic (HEGIC) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $60.36 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00976398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.70 or 0.09814673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

