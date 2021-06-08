HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

