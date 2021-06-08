HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Shares of HQY opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.36.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

