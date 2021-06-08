Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Sells $35,078.75 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Alger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.04. 772,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 0.64. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.