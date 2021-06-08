Head-To-Head Survey: nCino (NCNO) versus Its Competitors

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare nCino to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -23.72% -9.82% -7.57% nCino Competitors -39.66% -63.03% -3.61%

88.2% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for nCino and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 3 8 0 2.73 nCino Competitors 2153 11288 21098 606 2.57

nCino presently has a consensus price target of $87.14, indicating a potential upside of 41.03%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 15.95%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares nCino and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $138.18 million -$40.54 million -187.24 nCino Competitors $1.91 billion $321.93 million 54.50

nCino’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

