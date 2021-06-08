Head-To-Head Review: Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) versus Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Lantheus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Lantheus -2.29% 2.87% 1.71%

90.9% of Lantheus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lantheus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Lantheus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.65 -$211.90 million $0.29 72.59 Lantheus $339.41 million 5.05 -$13.47 million $0.47 54.02

Lantheus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Lantheus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Lantheus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Lantheus 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $24.55, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. Lantheus has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Lantheus.

Summary

Lantheus beats Ortho Clinical Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation. The company also offers AZEDRA, a radiotherapeutic to treat adult and pediatric patients; Automated Bone Scan Index that calculates the disease burden of prostate cancer by quantifying the hotspots on bone scans; and Cobalt (Co 57), a non-pharmaceutical radiochemical. It provides Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; and Quadramet for severe bone pain associated with osteoblastic metastatic bone lesions. The company also develops PyL for prostate cancer; flurpiridaz F 18 to assess blood flow to the heart; 1095, a PSMA-targeted iodine-131 labeled small molecule; LMI 1195 for neuroendocrine tumors; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic; 1404, a Tc-99m labeled small molecule; PSMA-AI, an AI-based imaging analysis technology; and leronlimab, an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody. It serves radiopharmacies, PET manufacturing facilities, integrated delivery networks, hospitals, clinics, and group practices. The company has strategic partnerships with NanoMab Technology Limited; Bausch Health Companies, Inc.; GE Healthcare Limited; Curium; Bayer AG; CytoDyn Inc.; ROTOP; FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and POINT Biopharma US Inc. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.

