Head-To-Head Review: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBay has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Monetary Systems and eBay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A eBay 0 17 10 0 2.37

eBay has a consensus target price of $66.93, indicating a potential upside of 2.26%. Given eBay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and eBay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eBay $10.27 billion 4.34 $5.67 billion $2.93 22.34

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and eBay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A eBay 25.49% 71.14% 12.24%

Summary

eBay beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc. operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

