Head to Head Analysis: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) and Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 3.17% 0.68% 0.31% Preferred Apartment Communities -0.83% -0.26% -0.09%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.65%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $266.64 million 7.12 -$16.22 million $1.29 17.41 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.05 -$177.79 million $1.07 9.80

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or was invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.

