Head to Head Analysis: Athira Pharma (ATHA) and Its Peers

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ: ATHA) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Athira Pharma to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Athira Pharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Athira Pharma Competitors 1112 4428 9757 185 2.58

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 103.64%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 32.71%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A N/A N/A Athira Pharma Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athira Pharma and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A -$19.95 million -12.50 Athira Pharma Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.38

Athira Pharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma. Athira Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Athira Pharma beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.