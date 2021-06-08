HC Wainwright Cuts Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Price Target to C$4.75

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its price objective cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Standard Lithium from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Standard Lithium stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.72. The company had a trading volume of 49,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,289. Standard Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$4.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.30 million and a P/E ratio of -17.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that Standard Lithium will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

