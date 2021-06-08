GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,547 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,213 shares of company stock worth $1,438,606 in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGI. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

