Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,091,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 524.6% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,720,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,293,000.

GWRE stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

