GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $326.63 million-329.38 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $436.61 million.

GOTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded GSX Techedu from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE GOTU traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 325,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,557,774. GSX Techedu has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of -1.19.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

