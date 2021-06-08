GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 64,770 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 64,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 6.42. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,074.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.82%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

