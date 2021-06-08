GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 176,174 Shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 93.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176,174 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 667,090 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $475.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.77.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $38,021.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,242,888 shares of company stock worth $6,847,612. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

