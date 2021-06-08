GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

