GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 10,240 Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 73,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Drive Shack by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 408,755 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Drive Shack during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Drive Shack stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.47. Drive Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

