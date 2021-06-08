GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.14. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,515.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,202. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 18.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

GRWG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,948. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.24 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

