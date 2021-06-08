Group One Trading L.P. Takes Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ NETI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.09. 296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.31. Eneti Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. Research analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.09%.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

