Group One Trading L.P. Buys Shares of 2,951 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AZO traded up $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,388.77. 2,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,455.32. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 86.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total transaction of $7,297,466.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,787. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

