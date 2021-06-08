Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

