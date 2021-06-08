Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.08.

GO stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $144,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,729.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,250. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

